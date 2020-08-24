The Denver City Council continued to hear from public advocates urging the city to cut police spending by half before their regular meeting Monday night.

Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is proposing such a move to demilitarize police and invest in community outreach that prevents crime, while reducing the tension between the public and police, as violence continues to escalate across the city.

Mayor Michael Hancock said Monday his office is working on reforms and innovations, but doing less on crime is bad for police morale and bad for the communities officers serve, "particularly our low-income communities where there are already tremendous challenges."

CdeBaca doesn't have the votes on the council to make it a reality.

“Your neighborhood watch ain’t helping us, and it certainly isn’t helping the homeless,” Mary Katherine Fleming told the council Monday night. “You’re worse than a clown show, all of you are a disgrace. All of you owe Councilwoman CdeBaca an apology — tonight!”

Adrienne Stefanski said the police department is “clearly bloated.”

“In this year of economic hardship and the pandemic, families are facing increasing instability, and you can see by our homeless community and the violence enacted on them by DPD under Mayor Hancock. Something must be done.”

Stefanski asked “which nine of you” would join CdeBaca and vote to cut DPD’s budget.

“We need you to veto this if it comes across your desk,” she said. “We need you to rein in this violent and racist system. People are dying and they’re being chased around.”

She said of police, “They are armed and they are violent, and we are begging for your help.”

Hancock spoke of the police and public safety issue during his COVID-19 update.

"Denver isn't alone in this situation," he said. "It's happening in city's all across this nation, and we should not be surprised that with rising unemployment and despair, there is an increase in crime. They typically go hand-in-hand."

Hancock said that dysfunction and division in Washington isn't helping.

"Our residents rightly want to see law enforcement that is fair and just, not tainted by racial bias, and focused on crime prevention as much as crime apprehension," the mayor said.

He talked of "corrosive, ill-informed proposals calling for defunding and abolishing the police are making their way into the public discourse and even into the deliberations of the City Council."

Hancock added, "There's a right way and an informed way to legislate. There's also destructive ways to abuse the legislative process under the guise of advancing public conversation."