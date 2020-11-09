The Denver City Council approved Mayor Michael Hancock’s $1.3 billion budget on Monday night after a month of push and pull over funding sources and additions from council members.
The more than 800-page document outlines a plan to close a $190 million budget gap caused by a coronavirus-addled economy. City employees face furlough days and many agencies, including the police department, will see cuts. However, some areas, such as the city’s housing department and a police reform program, will see increases.
“The impacts of COVID-19 on our local economy have been devastating, making the 2021 budget one of the most challenging to produce in recent memory. Yet, this budget is balanced, equitable and fiscally responsible,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement Monday. “It reflects the priorities of supporting those who are vulnerable, continuing to respond to the pandemic and protect public health, keeping our neighborhoods safe, and getting people back to work by rebuilding our local economy. I want to thank the members of City Council for their vote tonight, and for their willingness to collaborate and find solutions while maintaining our financial stability.
“As the pandemic continues to affect our community, residents and local businesses, addressing the financial challenges we faced this year will continue to be a top priority in the year ahead,” the mayor continued. “Fortunately, with a new administration coming to the White House, I have hope that a new stimulus deal will be reached that aids the recovery of local governments and struggling Americans and businesses with the support they desperately need right now.”
The Denver City Council passed the budget in a 12-1 vote, with Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca opposed. Last week, CdeBaca pushed forward five budget amendments, including $300,000 for mobile trash serviceS for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, but did not receive support from other council members.
“I am beyond proud of the work that council has done together to ensure we continue to support our Denver residents during this challenging budget year,” Council President Stacie Gilmore said in a statement. “With the partnership of Council President Pro Tem Jamie Torres, we outlined a city council budget process early on and were able to create a collective path forward. We appreciate Mayor Hancock and his administration’s support and look forward to deploying these services to the community in 2021.”
