The Denver City Council and the city’s Department of Public Health and Environment are teaming up on a new campaign around COVID-19 prevention and community testing.
The initiative stems from conversations DDPHE executive director Bob McDonald has had with multiple council members on ways to overcome a “communication barrier in underserved communities, or communities where there’s a high percentage of people of color,” he said, coupled with “even (a lack of) trust at times.”
The new campaign will include a series of videos with pandemic-related messaging from a health department official and each council member. McDonald said the effort is being coordinated in partnership with the mayor’s office.
Denver’s #COVID19 recovery is up to us. Please continue to do your part to help slow the spread of the virus by wearing a mask, washing your hands, & limiting interactions with people outside of your household.— City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) December 24, 2020
Watch for an important message from @DDPHE & @DenCityCouncil. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/69MIlzROtD
The first social media video was released this month, with its focus on safety precautions, including wearing a mask, handwashing, social distancing and getting testing.
“Denver reopening is up to you,” District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer says during the minute-and-a-half video.
Denver has seen at least 47,184 positive COVID-19 cases and 453 related deaths. The city's current positivity rate, according to the mayor’s office, is 6.6%.
