Denver is celebrating Juneteenth, the annual holiday honoring the abolishment of slavery in the U.S., by hosting the Black Love Mural Art Festival dedicated to social justice and in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
The project, to be completed on Friday, will include more than 35 murals by local artists in Civic Center Park.
The project not only intends to provide space for artistic expression, city officials said in a news release Thursday, but also prevent destruction of the city’s historic property — much of which was defaced during protests spurred by the death of George Floyd.
“An artistic barrier of mural walls” will “surround and protect the statues and monuments at Civic Center Park,” city officials stated. “The project provides an outlet for Black artists to amplify their voices and unite the people in the city of Denver.”
The artwork will be on display through July 5.
