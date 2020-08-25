Robert F. Smith, a Denver-born billionaire who is the wealthiest Black person in the United States, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service, Bloomberg reported last week.
Smith generated positive publicity after delivering a 2019 commencement speech at the historically-Black Morehouse College and promising to pay off the student loan debt of the graduating class.
“Our family lived in Northeast Denver, and back then, Denver, like most American cities, remained extremely divided by race, both politically and geographically,” he told the graduates, describing his first-grade experience of forced busing in the name of desegregation.
Smith attributed that experience to his success in life.
“I was among a small number of kids from my neighborhood who were bused across town to a high-performing, predominantly white school in Southeast Denver. Every morning we loaded up on Bus Number 13 — I’ll never forget it – that was taken over to Carson Elementary School,” he said. “Yet when I looked at the extended community that I lived in and those kids who didn’t get a spot on Bus Number 13, their success rate was far lower, and the connection is inescapable.”
Smith’s net worth is approximately $6 billion. Bloomberg noted that investigators have spent four years determining whether Smith failed to pay taxes on $200 million in offshore assets, and have not yet charged him. Smith declined to comment to Bloomberg and his company, Vista Equity Partners, did not respond to a request for comment from The Denver Post.
