The Denver Auditor’s Office, a watchdog for taxpayers, revealed its 2021 Audit Plan on Wednesday that zeroes in on helping the city recover from the coronavirus pandemic and address systemic racism.
Racial justice and COVID-19 relief are the “two most important issues in Denver in the year ahead,” the Auditor’s Office said, and for that reason will be made “key topics” in numerous audits.
Of note is a planned audit of Denver Police Department operations, which could include a review of officers’ compliance with department requirements and scrutiny of the Support Team Assisted Response Program, which diverts some low-level 911 calls to mental health specialists instead of police.
The auditor's announcement comes at a time when cries to defund the police continue to reverberate nationwide in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in the custody of white Minneapolis police officers.
“I hear the concerns of my constituents,” Denver Auditor Timothy M. O’Brien said in a statement Wednesday. “Every person’s life changed this year, and so did how the city of Denver does business. The city’s independent audit function is more important than ever as we work to ensure the city’s limited resources are used to the benefit of everyone.”
Another key audit O'Brien has planned next year will examine how the city is spending millions in COVID-19 relief, as it also tries to bridge a $190 million budget gap next year.
“The city faces a tighter budget than we’ve experienced in years, while at the same time managing large and unexpected sources of funding thanks to federal COVID-19 relief. Now, more than ever, the city needs its Auditor to help support efficiency in managing resources and to protect against the misuse of public funds,” the Auditor’s Office said.
O’Brien’s team will also scrutinize the efficiency and effectiveness of Denver’s homeless shelters; how the city provides loans to small businesses; the city’s campaign finance processes and procedures; diversity, equity and inclusion practices citywide; and more.
The auditor’s 2021 roadmap was shaped with input from Mayor Michael Hancock, the Denver City Council and community members, according to the Auditor’s Office.
“In a time of great change, proper organization, safeguards, and accountability are indispensable,” O’Brien said. “As I share my 2021 Audit Plan, I hope to bring some reassurance to the people of Denver that my team will continue to keep a close eye on their behalf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.