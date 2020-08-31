Denver Auditor Timothy M. O’Brien’s office has concluded in a recent report that the city should strive to submit reports on time for the federal workforce development dollars it receives, and remedy the inadequate documentation that led to a questionable conference expenditure.
Through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, Denver receives money for providing job search, assessment and career guidance to workers. Specifically for veterans, there are training programs for members of the armed services and to meet the needs of those with disabilities. In 2019, Denver spent more than $1.2 million in grants, $23,581 of which came through the veterans programs.
Local workforce development boards create plans for the federal money, known as Employment Services Cluster grants, which they submit to the state. O’Brien’s office found that the Denver Economic Development & Opportunity agency submitted five out of seven audited reports late for last year’s grants.
“If reports are late, it could affect the state’s ability to track grant expenditures in a timely manner and complete federal reporting,” auditors noted. The agency blamed Java software updates and problems with the state’s own software as the reasons behind the delay in transmittal.
The report also found an insufficient justification for two expenditures on a data analytics conference that used grant money. Although such use of the federal dollars is allowed to “learn technical information beyond the knowledge of the government organization,” auditors warned that “inadequate documentation could also result in a penalty for improper use of grant funds or in Denver Economic Development & Opportunity not receiving future funds.”
Other expenditures that O’Brien’s office examined were in accordance with state and federal guidelines.
Tony Anderson, the director of workforce services for the agency noted that Denver Economic Development & Opportunity will work with the state’s labor department to prevent further delays in reporting, and will also update the travel request form to more precisely identify the reasons for using federal grant dollars.
