The Denver City Council sent out a community survey Thursday asking for public input on the city’s upcoming redistricting process.
City redistricting happens every 10 years with the release of new Census data. It aims to make the city’s 11 districts even in population, while keeping established neighborhoods and communities together in the same district.
The survey asks residents to answer questions to help determine where the new district boundaries should be drawn, including “Where do people in your community gather?,” “What are the cultural bonds in your community?” and “What are the needs of your community?”
The survey also allows residents to draw their desired district boundaries. The survey is available at representable.org/drive/define-your. Residents can submit responses until early fall, officials said.
City Council to consider moving Denver elections, implementing ranked-choice voting
“Redistricting provides residents the opportunity to help shape how council boundaries are created for the next generation of Denverites,” said Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval, chair of the redistricting workgroup.
“We hope this provides an opportunity to give power to the people to create a more representative Denver.”
The survey’s launch Thursday marks the official beginning of the 2022 redistricting process. This redistricting is especially significant as Denver has experienced unprecedented population growth since the last redistricting in 2012.
Based on city estimates, Denver’s population reached 735,538 in 2020, meaning each of the 11 districts would have approximately 66,868 residents — up from 54,560 in 2012 and the largest average district population since the 1960s, according to city data.
City Council districts could face major changes as Denver’s population grows
When Denver’s average district population reached the record 54,876 residents in the 1960s, the city added two more council districts, bringing the total to the current 11.
Earlier this month, council members again discussed adding two districts; however, that change would require voter approval in the November election. The deadline to add the initiative to the ballot is Aug. 30.
The City Council will begin drafting the new districts after the latest Census data is released on Sept. 30. The redistricting is expected to conclude in March 2022 when the council is scheduled to vote to approve the new boundaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.