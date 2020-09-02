Amid dire financial times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Denver Arts & Venues announced Tuesday it will be taking major steps to try and stay afloat through the next year.
“It’s no secret that the arts, culture, and entertainment industry has been one of the hardest hit due to the unprecedented challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Arts & Venues Executive Director Ginger White wrote in a statement. “Rather than trying to predict when we hit bottom, we must act now when we know our venues are underutilized because of public health orders, alternate uses, and seasonality.”
Arts & Venues is a city agency responsible for operating major facilities across Denver, including Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, the Denver Performing Arts Complex and the Colorado Convention Center.
Earlier in the pandemic, the agency cut its expenses by 46% and moved capital improvement funds into the operating budget.
“However, these prudent measures will not sustain the agency if the fallout from the pandemic continues through 2021,” White wrote. “As our business operations are reduced, many employees’ workloads have diminished … and as a result, we find that we must make some difficult operational and personnel decisions.”
White said the agency will implement a mitigation plan that includes venue closures and full-time or partial furloughs of all employees, beginning Sept. 27 through Jan. 2, 2021, a decision that “has not come lightly.”
Her team's "only comfort," she said, "is that we're not alone, and many cultural organizations and affiliated businesses are also struggling mightily."
The city faces a $227 million budget shortfall due to the pandemic, which has required budget cuts across all city agencies and eight mandatory unpaid furlough days for all city employees.
