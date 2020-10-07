The Denver City Council adopted a 20-year plan Monday for Capitol Hill, North Capitol Hill, Cheesman Park, Congress Park, City Park and City Park West intended to guide long-term planning and development in a way that prevents displacement and meets community needs.
The 282-page East Central Area Plan took three years to complete and provides policy recommendations aimed at supporting small, local businesses, affordable housing, safer streets, historic preservation and quality design, and addressing the impacts of climate change.
The plan is the second to be completed by Denver’s Community Planning and Development Department, and was developed with input from residents, neighborhood groups, local businesses and community leaders, resulting in more than 10,000 comments throughout the process.
“Our staff and the community together put in a lot of work and took part in tough conversations to ensure that the future of the East Central Area is equitable and inclusive,” Laura Aldrete, executive director of the planning department, said in a statement. “Every comment and email made this a better, stronger plan and one that couldn’t come at a better time to help the community take on the challenges that we’re facing in the wake of the pandemic.”
Some residents still do not support the city’s vision, however, including members of the East Colfax Community Collective. On Wednesday, the group announced its split from the plan “due to a lack of bold action to stop the displacement of East Colfax residents and businesses.”
“What they’re presenting is not our vision,” Jesus Gonzalez, a community organizer with the East Colfax Community Collective, said in a press conference. “Our vision is one in which we don’t compromise the needs of the vulnerable over the preferences and the wants of the privileged … one that stops displacement, one where Denver is still a place where anyone can have the opportunity to start a better life.”
Part of ECCC's demands include more specificity around community benefits, community authority over projects requesting Tax Increment Funding, the removal of single-unit zoning and restricted building height incentives.
Gonzalez said the collective is urging city leaders to send the plan back for revision until those issues are resolved.
A handful of other residents and local business owners affiliated with the ECCC spoke in opposition to the plan Wednesday, arguing that its recommendations lack equity and promote actions that could harm the neighborhood and ultimately push neighbors out.
LaKeshia Hodge, the owner of DIY BeautyMat Salon in East Colfax, said the plan does not go far enough to protect small businesses. She said her main concern is the overwhelming tax burden on businesses.
“Just this week I witnessed my neighboring business go out of business and completely shut their doors due to our increase in taxes," she said. "They couldn’t afford to hold onto the business any longer."
“Just seeing that right next door to me, it’s really scary to know that I could be next,” she said.
The speakers expressed love for their neighborhood, which is home to a diverse community of families and refugees.
“The community here is very welcoming … however, I’m very worried that is still really too expensive and I probably will have to go somewhere else far away from the community and business,” said Htwe Htwe Aung, a Rakhine refugee from Burma and the owner of Golden Sky Sushi. “If this is going to be continuing on, I probably will have to take the steps my friends took, having to move out-of-state and having to go live somewhere else a lot cheaper,” despite not wanting to.
The Denver City Council approved the plan in an 11-1 vote with District 9 Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca in opposition. (Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval was absent.)
CdeBaca said the plan failed to ensure affordable housing development in a city that faces a severe affordable housing shortage.
“We have multiple plans across the city that have tried to address affordable housing … and what we’ve found is that our plans don’t guarantee any movement on our goals,” she said.
In fact, she said, the city’s vision “exponentially increases the value of land along the corridor.”
District 10 Councilman Chris Hinds, whose district includes the majority of neighborhoods in the plan, was an enthusiastic supporter of the plan.
“I don’t think anyone received 100% of what they wanted throughout this process,” he said, but called it “a strong plan” crafted with the input of many stakeholders.
The plan also drew support from affordable housing advocates, including All in Denver and the Urban Land Conservancy, as well as other groups, such as Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods, Denver Streets Partnership and the Transportation Solutions Foundation.
The City Park West Neighborhood Association joined the East Colfax Community Collective in opposition on grounds that the planning process was not inclusive.
