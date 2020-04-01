U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette gave a glimpse into the next potential piece of federal coronavirus legislation on Tuesday night, saying that it might contain continuing financial aid to individuals, and vowed that a congressional investigation of the federal government’s response would take place after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I will assure you that once we’re past this — and even now, I’m talking to my staff about putting together a very robust investigation to make sure this never happens again,” she said on a call with constituents.
DeGette fielded many inquiries about the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion law that passed Congress within days to provide economic relief as a result of coronavirus-related layoffs and business closures. Many questions pertained to the options available for struggling small employers, for whom the congresswoman said the goal was to keep employees on payroll through the duration of the pandemic. Other callers sought clarifications about the $1,200 payment to most adults that the Internal Revenue Service will transfer in the coming weeks. One man from Littleton deemed the amount a “crumb off the table” if individuals could not pay rent for months at a time should the pandemic stretch through the summer.
DeGette replied that Congress is trying to stabilize people’s financial situations, and pointed to an extra $600 per week in unemployment insurance benefits, full wage replacement, and the inclusion of self-employed and gig economy workers in the program as temporary fixes.
Congress is already talking about a next relief bill that may include infrastructure spending, and “support for individuals is certainly part of what we’ve been talking about for that bill,” DeGette added. On a conference call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier on Tuesday, Democrats talked about the need to ensure that coronavirus patients had their treatment costs covered, just as Congress mandated that the cost of the test be covered.
She said that the future bill could provide rent relief also, having heard from many constituents whose landlords were demanding quick payment or instituting rent increases. DeGette believed a tenant facing such a situation should have “called their landlord and even tried to maybe pay a little bit of rent tomorrow” and try to pay the rest through the federal assistance.
“I would hope that most landlords would listen to that,” she said.
One caller from Littleton, who identified himself as an unaffiliated voter, was upset at the “pork barrel” spending in the CARES Act, specifically pointing to $25 million for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The organization stopped paying its musicians shortly after the bill was signed.
“I hope that you’re not a part of this in terms of trying to get your own advantage when there's all this money going around,” the caller said. “Because that money needs to go to people like me and my family who are out of work.”
“I’m a fiscal hawk like you are,” the congresswoman responded. “I think we’re gonna have to find a way to pay for all this.”
DeGette also pushed back on a suggestion that states close their borders to travel and rebuffed the notion that the November general election would be moved, reminding constituents that the Constitution mandates the election date. She acknowledged one hospital worker’s plea to speed the delivery of personal protective equipment to front-line workers, and cited the shortage of respirators and ventilators as reason for non-infected persons to avoid leaving their homes.
“The indications show, even though we have been sheltering at home just for a few weeks, we already think that this effort — which is Herculean — may actually be helping to bend the curve” and reduce the rate of infections, she said, adding that public health experts will know more by next week.
A lack of availability for COVID-19 tests was “driving [her] wild,” and DeGette said she was angry and frustrated that people with symptoms were turned away from testing. Colorado has capacity for approximately 1,500 tests per day, one-tenth of the number DeGette felt is required.
She criticized the Trump Administration for attempting to cut past budgets for the National Institutes of Health, and also slammed the Tuesday announcement that the administration will roll back stricter vehicle emissions standards.
Calling the move “not based on science,” DeGette argued that “this to me is one reason why we need to have elections this fall, and why we need to have somebody in there who’s going to reinstate all of our environmental protocols.”
