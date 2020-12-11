A federal court has allowed a disability discrimination lawsuit against Denver Water to proceed, despite acknowledging the allegations against the utility were relatively weak.
Malon Dean Tygrett was a senior equipment operator for the utility, working there for over 20 years. Primarily, he drove a semi-truck with a trailer, known as a “lowboy.” Denver Water terminated him in August 2017 purportedly for rude and dangerous behavior toward the public and coworkers.
In March 2015, Tygrett experienced an on-the-job injury, for which Denver Water repeatedly accommodated him in his job duties. Tygrett filed a federal discrimination complaint against his former employer following the separation alleging retaliation due to his disability. There were reportedly 32 nondisabled employees who had policy violations similar to Tygrett’s but were not terminated.
“I do not believe this is a strong case of disability discrimination, only that Plaintiff has offered enough factual evidence to survive summary judgment,” wrote U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty in a Nov. 23 order.
Tygrett had generated numerous complaints about his conduct, including from coworkers who were afraid of him and his outbursts. In one 2016 instance, Tygrett reportedly screamed and swore at a contractor for not moving her vehicle. In the July 2017 incident preceding his firing, Tygrett honked his horn and waved his hands to prompt another driver to move, then drove his lowboy unsafely around the vehicle.
Shortly afterward, Tygrett’s doctor recommended physical work restrictions due to his pain, and he took four days off due to his back discomfort. Weeks later, Tygrett lost his job, with Denver Water asserting his behavior was to blame.
“Although on this record I would have a difficult time finding [discriminatory] pretext, for purposes of summary judgment, I find a rational jury could disbelieve Denver Water,” Hegarty concluded.
The magistrate viewed the work restrictions that intervened between the incident and the firing could lead a jury to believe the utility initially intended to discipline him short of termination, but the worsening of Tygrett’s disability changed the decision. Furthermore, it appeared Tygrett’s latest episode of misconduct was relatively benign.
“In light of these serious prior alleged offenses, a jury could rationally believe that simply blowing his horn and waiving his hands at a contractor, without any obscenity and without getting out of his vehicle, was almost a step in a better direction for this Plaintiff,” added Hegarty.
The case is Tygrett v. Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.