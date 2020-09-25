A Court of Appeals panel upheld an $881,000 judgment against the Denver Broncos to three individuals who were attacked in a parking lot nearly seven years ago.
Jordan Trujillo, Matthew DeHerrera and Joshua DeHerrera claimed that they were leaving a December 2013 Broncos game and nearly collided with a speeding vehicle as the three backed out of their parking spot. Nearby tailgaters whom the car almost hit began yelling at the second vehicle, prompting a pair of occupants to get out to continue the confrontation.
The three plaintiffs exited their vehicle to de-escalate, but the two men from the other car allegedly stabbed them. There were no criminal charges, with the Denver District Attorney’s Office saying, “There was no one who could make a positive identification.”
The Denver Post reported shortly afterward that the Broncos banned the three victims from games following the attack, allowing them to return if they took anger management classes.
In December 2015, the plaintiffs sued the Broncos, formally known as PDB Sports LTD. Two years later, a court awarded $881,088 to the plaintiffs by default. Due to a series of miscommunications, PDB’s insurance company had marked the matter as closed, not being fully aware of the litigation’s status.
Trial courts are allowed to set aside default judgments if they come by way of “mistake, inadvertence, surprise or excusable neglect.” Excusable neglect is the failure to take proper steps because of unavoidable events, not because of carelessness.
Denver District Judge Ross B. Buchanan found that an imperfect communication system, flawed document processing protocols and lack of follow-up did not constitute excusable neglect.
“[W]hile it’s true that PDB initially forwarded the summons and complaint to its insurance broker, as the trial court noted, PDB ‘did not follow up with its insurance carrier to ensure that the summons and complaint had been properly dealt with,’ ” wrote Judge Christina F. Gomez for the three-member appeals panel. “The court reasoned that PDB couldn’t lay all the responsibility on its broker or insurer to respond to the summons and complaint, but should’ve had a system in place.”
The panel also declined to overturn the district court’s determination that PDB failed to prove it had no knowledge of the dangerous conditions in the parking lot and no liability because a third-party managed the facility.
The attorneys for the Broncos and for the plaintiffs did not respond to a request for comment.
The case is Trujillo et al. v. PDB Sports.
