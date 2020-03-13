The drive-up testing site in Denver, which was initially operating on Lowry Boulevard and was forced to close on Friday due to snowy weather, will reopen on Saturday at a new location: the Denver Coliseum.
The Colorado Department of Public Health announced on Friday evening that it is moving its new testing site to 4600 Humboldt St. for “safety and logistical reasons.” The center will be operated by the National Guard medical team.
The location will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and serve the first 100 to 150 people in line.
Moving forward, the state health department will relocate the drive-up testing center from Denver to “strategic locations throughout Colorado in an effort to detect cases early, identify community spread if it’s there, and launch targeted public health responses,” according to a Friday news release.
CDPHE will post the upcoming schedule and location on its website as it becomes available.
Over Wednesday and Thursday, the drive-thru site in Lowry tested more than 650 people, state health officials said. At least 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 from the first tests collected on Wednesday.
Health officials said that the CDPHE lab is continuing to process tests collected from the drive-up site and is contacting each person with their test results.
As of 5 p.m. on Friday, 77 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Colorado. At least one person, a woman in her 80s from El Paso County, has died from the infection.
