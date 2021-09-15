The business-minded Common Sense Institute has some advice on state and local issues on the ballot this November.
The Denver-based think tank released its election guide Wednesday morning, analyzing three questions, among 13, that appear on the city and county of Denver ballot and two that will be voted on statewide:
Denver: Initiated Ordinance 303 and Ballot Measure 2B, which both deal with managing the homeless and paying for more services.
Denver: Initiated Ordinance 304, which would lower the city's sales and use tax from 4.81% to 4.5%.
Statewide: Proposition 119, which would raise the sales tax on retail marijuana by 5% to pay for Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress, a tutoring program for students.
Statewide: Proposition 120, which would reduce the residential property tax assessment rate from 7.15% to 6.5% and the non-residential property tax assessment rate from 29% to 26.4%, as well as allow the state to retain and spend $25 million above the state's constitutional spending cap for five years,
“In less than one month, Colorado voters will receive their ballots. Our goal is to cut through the political spin and provide voters with facts and data,” Kristin Strohm, CSI's president and CEO, said in a statement.
She added, “The impact of these measures will have a significant and lasting impact on our economy. From property taxes to education to homelessness, these issues will shape policy for years to come.”
The election is Nov. 2, but mail-in ballots will be sent out to voters next month.
Read the ballot guide by clicking here.
