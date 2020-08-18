As the city of Denver works to aid small businesses trying to recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses now have an ally in the television business.
Comcast NBCUniversal announced a partnership this week with the Denver Office of Economic Development and Opportunity to expand resources to small businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic.
The organization will provide support valued at $150,000 throughout the city.
“These resources needed to be delivered in a just, fair and equitable way (and) these two programs are getting that support directly where it needs to go,” said Leslie Oliver, external communications director for Comcast in Colorado. “ We (had) to make it known that resources are there, support is there and people are not alone.”
While the exact details are being worked out, support will come in the form of direct cash support and advertising and awareness. This is being done as part of Comcast’s $100 million multi-year commitment to “advance social justice and equity.”
“We hope that our support can allow these small businesses and nonprofit organizations to keep serving their neighborhoods, serving their missions and purposes that they are set up to serve,” Oliver said. “If they are doing that it builds a stronger, more resilient community; a more equal and just community.”
This support from Comcast will work in aid of two of DEDO’s relief funds, the Priority Neighborhood Small Business Fund and the Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund.
“It’s going to take all of us across both the public and private sectors to lean in and help those most in need to get through this challenging time,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “We thank Comcast NBC Universal for stepping up to help our residents and small businesses during this critical time in our community, and we are grateful for their efforts to support our economic recovery with more opportunity for the people of our city.”
Earlier this month the small business fund, a grant program meant to support micro and small businesses in “priority” neighborhoods, announced it would donate $2 million to businesses in the Denver area that greatly suffered from the economic effects of the pandemic.
“I think it is uplifting to see how much the private sector is willing to step up to support their fellow human beings, residents and businesses,” said Leesly Leon, a marketing and communications administrator with DEDO. “It tells the public sector that we are in this together. We are rowing in different boats but we are rowing in the same direction, which is surviving this pandemic and helping those with less resources in our society.”
