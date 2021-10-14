The Public Utilities Commission wants to hear what Coloradans think of the first phase of a clean energy plan put forth by the Denver-based subsidiary of Xcel Energy.
An in-person public comment hearing is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the El Pueblo History Museum Atrium at 301 N Union Ave. in Pueblo.
Phase One of Public Service Company of Colorado’s Electric Resource Plan is the result of House Bill 1261 in 2019, when the General Assembly passed the state's first climate action plan.
The utility's Clean Energy Plan models an 80% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 with a goal of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2050.
Read the plan by clicking here.
Those who attend the in-person hearing will have to wear face coverings, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Those who choose not to attend in person can deliver their comments in online hearing from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dec. 2.
Those who would like to deliver their remarks then should fill out a form to do so by clicking here.
Those who could like to provide written public comments can do so by clicking here.
Under the plan, the utility would reduce operations at its Comanche 3 power plant by about 33%. beginning by the end of 2029 then accelerate that retirement from 2070 to 2040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.