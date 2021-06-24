The Colorado Municipal League elected four new members to his 21-member governing board at its annual meeting held virtually on Sunday.
The new board members are Rocky Ford Mayor Susan Jung, Aurora council member Angela Lawson, Arvada council member John Marriott and Durango council member Melissa Youssef.
Seven members were elected to another term:
- Montrose council member Barbara Bynum
- Grand Junction city manager Greg Caton
- Dacono city manager A.J. Euckert
- Greeley mayor pro tem Dale Hall, CML's new vice-president
- Alamosa council member Liz Hensley
- Cherry Hills Village Mayor Russell O. Stewart
- Golden Mayor Laura Weinberg
Board members who weren't up for reelection are:
- Steamboat Springs council president pro tem Kathi Meyer, new president
- Centennial city attorney Robert "Bob" Widner, immediate past president
- Thornton mayor pro tem Jessica Sandgren, new secretary-treasurer
- Pueblo council president Larry Atencio
- Brush Mayor Rick Bain
- Ignacio trustee Sharon Craig
- Colorado Springs city attorney Wynetta Massey
- Loveland council member Andrea Samson
- Bayfield town manager Katie Sickles
- Glenwood Springs mayor pro tem Charles (Charlie) Willman
