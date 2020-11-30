The Colorado Association of Home Builders and the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver announced Monday that the two groups will move into a shared management agreement beginning in December, although both will remain separate entities with individual boards and executive committees.

Both HBAs will be lead by the state group’s CEO, Ted Leighty, who took the reigns in November 2017. The two entities will also share some staff and office space moving forward.

“This arrangement will strengthen our industry by allowing both the state and metro Denver HBAs to share resources, which will expand and strengthen member benefits and value to all HBA members across Colorado,” Denny Rogstad, the CAHB’s board chairman, said in a statement. “This new agreement will only amplify and expand our advocacy efforts and services to members.”

The CAHB serves as the lobbying arm at the Capitol for the homebuilding industry and the association’s 2,000 members, playing a key role in passing numerous pieces of legislation, including efforts to reform construction liability laws. The HBA of Metro Denver is the largest local HBA in the state, serving more than 500 members. It advocates for the industry with 42 local governments across the metro area.

“This plan would not have been possible without the leadership of Ted Leighty,” HBA of Metro Denver president Mark Bailey stated in a news release. “Over the past three years, Ted has led the statewide HBA through numerous challenges, from the recent pandemic to significant challenges at the legislature to regulations impacting our industry. Our two boards have every confidence that Ted will lead both organizations professionally and independently, creating stronger associations that will benefit our industry and strengthen the entire network of local HBAs across the state.”

Leighty said the move ensures the industry will remain “in a position of strength and adaptability,” despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“This agreement better positions both organizations to continue our missions of supporting our members as they provide quality, attainable homes for Colorado families; helping elected officials and policymakers understand our industry; and providing professional development, training and networking to an industry that creates and provides thousands of jobs and economic activity for Colorado.”