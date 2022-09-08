Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will host Colorado Remembers 9/11 on Thursday, an event commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the University of Denver’s Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts. It will feature speakers, notably former CIA Director John Brennan and former National Security Advisor and U.N. Ambassador John Bolton.

“The attack on American soil on 9/11 changed the world and our lives — we all remember where we were when tragedy struck,” Polis said. “We honor and remember the innocent lives lost, honor our first responders and pay tribute to our service members who fight to protect us from terrorist attacks."

The event will begin with Polis hosting a remembrance ceremony to recognize those killed in the 9/11 attacks.

Afterwards, Brennan and Bolton will participate in an educational forum titled “America’s Future Role in Global Security,” discussing current issues affecting U.S. security and foreign policy, with topics including Russia, China, the Middle East and domestic extremism. Gerard Baker, editor at-large of The Wall Street Journal, will moderate the discussion.

“Extremist national security threats both at home and abroad continue to exist today," Polis said. "We must remain vigilant in our defense of freedom."