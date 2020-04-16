New policies are being taken up by the Colorado Department of Corrections in response to the coronavirus, which has now infected at least eight staff members and three inmates.
Agency director Dean Williams detailed the new changes during a Thursday town hall with state and local elected officials from Denver City Council, the Regional Transportation District, Denver Public Schools and the legislature.
“This is really about saving lives and reducing the spread as much as humanly possible,” Williams said over the Zoom video call.
As part of the new regulations, the CDOC is taking temperatures of all staff prior to entry. All employees who work in the prisons or parole officers must wear face masks, which have been provided to them.
The department also is now distributing masks to inmates and reports, as of April 15, having passed out more than 19,100. As of March 20, the latest data available, the department had a total inmate population of 19,357.
Williams said the department also reduced its staffing to nearly a third of what it was before the outbreak.
The CDOC as of Thursday also strengthened its social distancing guidelines by limiting the number of people in common areas and halting communal programs.
“Inmates will continue to have recreation opportunities outside the living units but will recreate in smaller groups limited to their assigned unit,” the department said in a Thursday news release.
Additionally, the department is also providing inmates with two bars of soap each week and beefing up its disinfecting efforts.
In-person visits are also suspended, but the department is allowing for an additional free phone call per week on top of the regular phone time provided to inmates. The CDOC is also working to set up a video visitation option in all facilities, which inmates will be able to use for one virtual call a week.
About three weeks ago, the CDOC implemented a temporary moratorium on receiving new inmates from county jails in accordance with Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order. Canon City’s Centennial Correction Facility South has been designated as a temporary inmate facility for new inmates. There, they will be quarantined for up to two weeks to ensure they are not infected with the illness.
“We know that our challenges, in many ways, have just begun,” he said. “There are hard days ahead … but we’re doing everything we can to keep your loved ones safe.”
