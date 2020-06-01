One of the state's leading business coalitions stands against hate and with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in the ongoing uproar over Minneapolis police killing an unarmed black man last week.
Denver Mayor Hancock implements curfew, calls in state National Guard in preparation for destructive clashes
Colorado Concern noted that Hancock was one of the nation's mayors who issued a curfew to stem the violence. In Denver, people were ordered off the streets by 8 p.m. this weekend.
"We fully support Mayor Hancock for taking swift action to protect our community," Colorado Concern president and CEO Mike Kopp said in a statement Monday. "As business leaders, we cherish the right to peacefully protest this important issue but we must condemn the violence and mayhem for the sake of our employees, customers, partners and the greater community.
"Just as we embrace inclusion in our workplaces, we must all do more to sow seeds of trust and understanding so that we can move through this crisis and become stronger than we were before. "
Kopp is a former Army Ranger and a Republican state senator (and Senate minority leader) from Jefferson County who ran for governor in 2014.
