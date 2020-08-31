In just a few years people experiencing homelessness in Denver will have another place to seek shelter and care.
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless received a $3.1 million grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to construct a nine-story low-income housing development project on Stout Street in downtown Denver.
The project, which includes the Renaissance Legacy Lofts and Stout Street Recuperative Care Facility, is intended to serve low-income residents as well as people experiencing homelessness who have been hospitalized with acute medical or behavioral health conditions and cannot be safely discharged from medical care to the streets or shelters.
The first three floors will support a 75-bed assisted living and medical respite facility. The top seven floors will offer 98 units of supportive housing, nearly 30% of which will be reserved for those making less than $21,000 a year, or no more than 30% of the area median income for a single person. The remaining units will be for residents earning $42,000 or less, currently 60% of the AMI.
The nearly $35 million project, expected to break ground by the end of the year, will be built on a parking lot owned by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The lot sits directly adjacent to the Stout Street Health Center, which will help provide residents with health, mental health, dental, vision, pharmacy and social services.
Case managers and counselors will also help residents “maximize their self-sufficiency” by addressing root causes of their homelessness and helping them build life skills, according to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless’ grant application.
The most recent Point-in-Time count of homelessness by the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative found at least 4,171 individuals experiencing homelessness in late January. Nearly a thousand of them were living unsheltered.
Housing advocates say the coronavirus pandemic has only further highlighted the need for more shelter, as the city continues to struggle to source sustainable housing for its homeless.
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless development project will be financed primarily through the tax credits it received under a federal program that helps finance housing that can be rented below market rates. The nonprofit is also seeking city and private funding, and a land transfer to the Denver Housing Authority will also help fund the project, which is expected to be completed in 2022.
