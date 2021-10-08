The Colorado Business Roundtable will host a free webinar next Wednesday titled "Women’s Entrepreneurship in Afghanistan: Past Progress and Painful Predictions."

The talk on Zoom is from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Those interested can register by clicking here.

The discussion will include Dr. Terry Neese, founder and CEO of the Institute for Economic Empowerment of Women, and Manizha Wafeq, president and co-founder of the Afghanistan Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as the in-country facilitator of Peace through Business Program at the Institute for Economic Empowerment of Women (IEEW).

"Afghan women started approximately 57,000 businesses in the last two decades —everything from restaurants, exporting companies, technology, media services, and more," the Colorado Business Roundtable, a coalition of the state's top executives, said in its announcement. "The work of both IEEW and AWCCI have been a vital lifeline for training, infrastructure, and encouragement. This webinar will provide a briefing on the work that had been done by IEEW and AWCCI in the past and how the organizations are looking for allies to continue to provide services and training for women in Afghanistan and refugees."

Debbie Brown, president of the Greenwood Village-based roundtable, has volunteered with the with IEEW for more than two years as a business mentor to women in Afghanistan and Rwanda.

The Colorado Business Roundtable is offering the webinar in partnership with the Denver World Trade Center and the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce.