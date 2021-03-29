The Colorado Business Roundtable, a coalition of the state's top executives, will look at opportunities in space in a free virtual event Tuesday morning.

The event, titled "Colorado’s Aerospace Industry: Exploration and Innovation," begins at 10 a.m. Registration is available by clicking here.

The discussion is part of the roundtable's "Road to Recovery" series to get Colorado's economy humming again after the pandemic.

The discussion will feature U.S. Air Force Major Gen. (ret.) Jay Lindell, who is the aerospace and defense industry "champion" in the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Tuesday's speakers list also is expected to include:

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera

Debbie Brown, president of the Colorado Business Roundtable

Danny Moore, president of DeNOVO Solutions

Kevin O’Neil, founder of Catalyst Campus

Anthony Przbyslawski, Boeing's director of Air Force and space field marketing global sales

Joe Rice, director of government relations for Lockheed Martin Space

