The Colorado Business Roundtable, a coalition of the state's top executives, will look at opportunities in space in a free virtual event Tuesday morning.
The event, titled "Colorado’s Aerospace Industry: Exploration and Innovation," begins at 10 a.m. Registration is available by clicking here.
America’s new command for space was introduced to Colorado Springs in a packed Peterson Air Force Base hangar filled with military brass and local politicians vying to keep the unit in town.
The discussion is part of the roundtable's "Road to Recovery" series to get Colorado's economy humming again after the pandemic.
The discussion will feature U.S. Air Force Major Gen. (ret.) Jay Lindell, who is the aerospace and defense industry "champion" in the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
Tuesday's speakers list also is expected to include:
- Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera
- Debbie Brown, president of the Colorado Business Roundtable
- Danny Moore, president of DeNOVO Solutions
- Kevin O’Neil, founder of Catalyst Campus
- Anthony Przbyslawski, Boeing's director of Air Force and space field marketing global sales
- Joe Rice, director of government relations for Lockheed Martin Space
