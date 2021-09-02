The Colorado Association of Realtors named its four Legislators of the Year Thursday, lauding House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland; House Majority Co-Whip Kyle Mullica, D-Northglenn; Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster and Rep. Marc Snyder, D-Manitou Springs.

The state’s largest real estate trade association with more than 29,000 members said the policymakers' work on the issue benefits current and future homeowners, including increasing access to information vital to the buying process and increasing transparency about property tax obligations, as well as how the legislature invests in housing across the state.

"Realtors take these matters seriously and will continue to do our part to ensure all Coloradans can build wealth through homeownership and continue to enjoy all this beautiful state has to offer," association chair Robert Walkowic said in a statement, noting the organization was celebrating its 100th year.

"It is an honor to work with our state legislature, especially those that take the time to understand our issues and stand tall for the well-being of Colorado’s economy.”

Bird sponsored the association-baked House Bill 1028, which requires the Department of Local Affairs to provide an annual report on how the state spends housing dollars. "Bird is also a longstanding champion of construction litigation reform," the association said in a press release Thursday.

McKean and Bird co-sponsored legislation to increase transparency for consumers in housing purchases in Senate Bill 262, which requires special districts to publish contact information for management officials, budget and property tax financing plans, amenities and improvements, as well as about upcoming elections to a district oversight.

The Realtors association also cited legislation to amend landlord-tenant rules in House Bill 1121 (sponsored by Reps. Dominque Jackson, D-Aurora, and Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, with Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver) and Senate Bill 173 (sponsored by Gonzales and Sen. Dominique Moreno, D-Commerce City, with Reps. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton, and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver).

Transparency of homeowners association fees were fostered by House Bill 1229 (sponsored by Reps. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, and Naquetta Ricks, D-Aurora, with Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora).