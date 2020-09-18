Next year’s proposed budget for the Denver Economic Development Office looks a little less bleak than most other city agencies taking deep budget cuts in the wake of the pandemic.
Although Mayor Michael Hancock's administration has indeed proposed some cuts to the office, which is charged with growing the city’s economy, DEDO will also receive a $550,000 investment intended to boost business development and strengthen the local economy.
“We have an increased emphasis on rebuilding our economy in an inclusive and equitable way,” DEDO executive director Eric Hiraga said Thursday when presenting the proposal during a Denver City Council budget hearing.
The majority of DEDO’s funding comes from federal and state grants, Hiraga said, and his team was able to identify enough federal funds for next year to offset General Fund reduction impacts.
The proposed 2021 budget for DEDO’s Business Development Division is nearly $2.3 million, a 5% increase over 2020. The city will be transferring $200,000 from its Business Incentive Fund into the General Fund, reducing professional services by nearly $51,000 and reducing travel and sponsorships by $34,400.
However, the division is proposing a $300,000 increase for business support for the 16th Street Mall construction project.
“This is really to support small businesses directly and stabilize them … and to help the construction impacts on these businesses,” Hiraga said.
The 16th Street Mall is home to more than 300 businesses, about a third of which are locally owned, he said. The funds are intended to provide stabilization for small businesses, attract new tenants to the mall, offer technical assistance to prepare businesses for the construction project and help them with marketing campaigns.
DEDO’s Division of Small Business Opportunity will be scaling back a bit by implementing a hiring freeze for two full-time positions, plus reducing technical support, system enhancements and employee travel. But the department’s Neighborhood Equity and Stabilization branch will not be taking any hits.
NEST’s budget, at about $1.4 million, aims to create opportunities for businesses and residents in neighborhoods prone to displacement, including Elyria-Swansea, Globeville, East Colfax, Montbello and more.
In DEDO’s Executive Office, the agency has proposed a budget increase of about 4%, at $2.4 million, although there will also be reductions around freezing three full-time positions as well as reducing by $50,000 professional services typically used for supportive programming and analysis.
The Executive Office is also requesting an increase of $250,000 to complete the last phase of its Aerotropolis project, which intends to grow the area around Denver International Airport into a “significant asset” for the region.
The Denver City Council will continue to hold budget hearings through Sept. 24, after which council members will weigh what changes, if any, should be made to the draft. Whatever changes are proposed will be considered by the Hancock administration before the budget is finalized and sent to the council for approval in November.
