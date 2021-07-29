The Denver City Council on Monday approved the first votes on three impactful ordinances, which included designating a new historic cultural district, prohibiting discrimination based on protective hairstyles and removing “illegal alien” from city law.
The final project list for Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed $450 million bond package, however, did not gain such fast approval, receiving mixed reactions from the City Council's finance committee.
Check out the coverage on the Denver City Council as reported by Hannah Metzger below:
Want to see what's coming? Find meetings and agendas for the Denver City Council here.
