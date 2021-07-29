The Denver City Council on Monday approved the first votes on three impactful ordinances, which included designating a new historic cultural district, prohibiting discrimination based on protective hairstyles and removing “illegal alien” from city law.

The final project list for Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed $450 million bond package, however, did not gain such fast approval, receiving mixed reactions from the City Council's finance committee.

