This week the Denver City Council took steps to peel away more executive power from the mayor by passing the first reading of a pair of bills that would change the appointment process of the independent monitor.
But that wasn't all that happened in city hall: Check out the coverage on the Denver City Council as reported by Hannah Metzger below.
Next week (Aug. 16-20) the council will cover:
- The Budget & Policy Committee meeting on Monday has been canceled.
- The LUTI Committee meeting on Tuesday has been canceled.
- There will be an Operations meeting on Wednesday, August 18 at 12 p.m. This meeting is not televised.
- The BIZ Committee meeting on Wednesday has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.