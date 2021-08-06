This week the Denver City Council's finance committee voted 4-3 to split Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed $450 million bond package into five ballot measures, designated La Alma Lincoln Park as Denver's second historic cultural district, and approved measures to change the appointment of the independent monitor.

But that's not all. Check out the coverage on the Denver City Council as reported by Hannah Metzger below:

On next week's (August 9 - 13) agenda:

The PUBLIC SAFETY Working Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The BUDGET & POLICY Committee meeting on Monday has been canceled.

The FINGOV Committee meeting on Tuesday has an early start time of 1 p.m. and there is public comment scheduled on two items.

The SAFETY & HOUSING Committee meeting on Wednesday has been canceled.

The BIZ Committee meeting on Wednesday has been canceled.

Find schedules and agendas for the Denver City Council meetings here.