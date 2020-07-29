The Howard Berkeley Park Chapel in Northwest Denver has become the city’s 349th landmark following a city council vote this week.
“This outcome is the perfect example of how promoting community dialogue can lead to mutually beneficial solutions for property owners and neighbors eager to save places important to the community,” said Laura E. Aldrete, executive director of the Community Planning and Development department.
The 60-year-old structure served as home to a mortuary. Its previous owner, funeral conglomerate Service Corporation International, was inclined to make way for a townhome development on the site. SCI eventually sold the structure for $4.5 million to an owner that planned to pursue landmark status after some neighbors intervened to halt demolition.
Historic Berkeley Regis and Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval were among the parties who worked to save the building. On a Facebook post of Sandoval’s announcing the decision, one commenter wrote that “this place is dear to our families [sic] heart because my mom’s rosary was there many years ago. I know many families have mourned the loss of ... loved ones at this beautiful and now, historic, chapel.”
Redemption Church Denver is now the tenant of the building. Historic Berkeley Regis announced that the parking lot is intended to host outdoor events in the summer.
