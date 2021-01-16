The conservative Centennial Institute think tank at Colorado Christian University presented its legislative wish list on abortion, marijuana, religious liberty and parental rights.
With Democrats in charge of the statehouse and governor's office, most, if not all, of what they're asking for won't go anywhere.
"It is a strategic priority of Colorado Christian University to impact our culture in support of traditional family values, sanctity of life, compassion for the poor, Biblical view of human nature, limited government, personal freedom, free markets, natural law, original intent of the Constitution and Western civilization," the Lakewood think tank states in its priority package. "The Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University engages public policy in an effort to advance these principles."
The 120-day legislative session began on Wednesday, but the General Assembly went on recess Friday until Feb. 16 to allow vaccines to be distributed and the peak of the pandemic to pass.
The Centennial Institute is hoping the Democratic-led House and Senate will seek a late-term abortion ban, provide medical services to children who survive an abortion attempt and "recognize the right to life begins at conception."
Colorado voters in November rejected Proposition 115, which sought to ban most abortions after 22 weeks.
The institute also is asking lawmakers to nebulously "prioritize family and community safety over marijuana’s big business."
"Colorado has deferred entirely to the pot industry without common-sense protections on this dangerous drug," according to the legislative policy request. "Colorado’s pot industry has made a fortune while leaving taxpayers to deal with the social consequences."
Citing the court case of a Lakewood baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple of religious grounds, the Centennial Institute calls for a defense for faith-based practices in state laws.
It called for passage of the Live and Let Live Act on religious liberty that failed last year, as well as instruct the Colorado Civil Rights Commission to respect religious freedom and recognize churches for First Amendment protection under pandemic shutdown orders.
After Democrats passed a ban on gay conversion therapy for minors in 2019, the Centennial Institute is renewing its call for Colorado lawmakers to respect parental rights.
The conservatives call for:
- Passing a parent’s bill of rights.
- "Properly" notifying parents of the content of the sex-education curriculum.
- Rescinding allowing minors to meet with school officials without parental notification.
- Protecting parent’s rights to make medical decisions about their children.
"The government believes it knows better how to raise children," the think tank states. "This must stop and we must protect parental rights."
