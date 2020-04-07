The Caring for Denver Foundation will accept proposals for projects and activities that help reduce incarceration for people with substance abuse and mental health issues, for which $7 million is available in funding.
“When we don’t adequately fund mental health and substance misuse, we pay for it in the criminal justice system, the child welfare system, in the ER and schools,” said Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, who chairs the board. “We cannot incarcerate ourselves out of this.”
The foundation’s “alternatives to jail” priority area intends to reduce recidivism and incarceration for those afflicted with substance use and mental health issues. Services provided should be culturally relevant and trauma informed, and should allow for data sharing with the city. The foundation is also looking to fund programming that follows people throughout their time in the justice system and even after they leave. The deadline for applications is May 4 and announcement of the awards will take place in August.
Caring for Denver was a 2018 ballot initiative that raised sales taxes and created the foundation, which in turn distributes at least $35 million per year to support youth and other at-risk populations.
