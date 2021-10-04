Gino Campana made his run for U.S. Senate official Monday morning, releasing a video to introduce himself to voters statewide.

The Fort Collins builder tells about his family's Italian immigrant story and work ethic, before laying into incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet and President Joe Biden for policies he says are "destroying America."

You can watch the three-minute video by clicking here.

“I’m not a politician," Campana said in an email. "I’m a businessman and an entrepreneur. I can’t sit on the sidelines any longer and watch while Sen. Michael Bennet and President Joe Biden turn the American Dream into a socialist nightmare. In Colorado, President Biden’s policies go by the name of Michael Bennet.

"I will fight every day of this campaign to end Democratic one-party rule in Washington and remove Joe Biden’s deciding vote from the Senate.”

Colorado Politics reported first last week that Campana was sizing up a run in the crowded primary.

He is a former Fort Collins City Council member, Larimer County GOP head and a high-profile builder in the region.

So, far six Republicans are in next June's GOP primary.

State Rep. Ron Hanks of Canon City dropped his name into the mix last Friday, joining Erik Aadland, an Army combat veteran from Pine; Eli Bremer, a 2008 Olympian who formerly chaired the El Paso County Republican Party; Juli Henry, an Army veteran and nonprofit leader in El Paso County; and Peter Yu, a businessman who lost to Democrat Joe Neguse in the 2nd Congressional District in 2018.