U.S. Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado is among a handful of Republican House members who urged President-elect Joe Biden to ask Rep. Nancy Pelosi to forgo impeachment.
The House speaker is entertaining the option, the second impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump in just about a year's time, though he has only a week and a half left in his term before Biden is inaugurated.
On Friday. Biden said during a press conference Friday that Trump isn't “fit for the job,” but he repeatedly refused to endorse growing Democratic calls to impeach.
Support to move forward continued Saturday as the president is being held responsible for the mob that breached the Capitol on Wednesday, leading to five deaths and vandalism in the historic and symbolically American building.
"In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, we ask that you formally request that Speaker Nancy Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Donald J. Trump a second time," states a letter signed by Buck, who doubles as the chair of Colorado Republican Party.
"A second impeachment, only days before President Trump will leave office, is as unnecessary as it is inflammatory. This impeachment would undermine your priority of unifying Americans, and would be a further distraction to our nation at a time when millions of our fellow citizens are hurting because of the pandemic and the economic fallout. We respectfully urge you to encourage Speaker Pelosi to set aside this partisan effort immediately. "
Buck was joined by Reps: Chip Roy of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, Tom McClintock of California and Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin.
The full letter states:
Dear Mr. President-Elect,
Congratulations on your upcoming inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America. As you well understand, America is intensely divided at this moment, and people across the nation are frustrated and angered. We appreciate the occasions when you have called for healing our divisions. We write to suggest an important step you could take now to hasten this process.
The undersigned members of Congress issued a joint statement on January 4th opposing the objection, made by many of our Republican colleagues, to certifying the Electoral College vote. We did so because we believe the Constitution is clear that the role of Congress is simply to count the electoral votes. The Twelfth Amendment does not give Congress the authority or discretion to disqualify electors based on its own findings or beliefs that fraud took place.
Nor does the Constitution envision impeaching a President without an adequate investigation and congressional hearings. A presidential impeachment should not occur in the heat of the moment, but rather after great deliberation.
In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, we ask that you formally request that Speaker Nancy Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Donald J. Trump a second time. A second impeachment, only days before President Trump will leave office, is as unnecessary as it is inflammatory. This impeachment would undermine your priority of unifying Americans, and would be a further distraction to our nation at a time when millions of our fellow citizens are hurting because of the pandemic and the economic fallout. We respectfully urge you to encourage Speaker Pelosi to set aside this partisan effort immediately.
As members of Congress, we are committed to working with you as we tackle the related health and economic crises confronting our nation. As your fellow Americans, we will be in attendance at your inauguration on January 20th, as we celebrate the peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of our system of self-government.
We look forward to working with you and your administration.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
