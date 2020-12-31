The Denver Broncos are handing out more than $250,000 in grants to organizations throughout Colorado and within players’ local communities through the club’s newly created Social Justice Fund.
More than 30 players helped select five Colorado programs and nonprofits working in education, mental health, with youth, and in bail and criminal justice reform to each receive $40,000 through the fund. The awardees chosen are Restorative Practices Program – The Conflict Center, Know Your Rights Training and Education – ACLU of Colorado, Colorado Freedom Fund, Second Chance Center and Second Wind Fund.
Players picked another five organizations — Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, The Casey Fund, Denver Public Schools Foundation, The Justin Simmons Foundation and Uplift Organization, Inc. — to split a total of $52,500 through the Broncos’ "We Stand For" program.
The football team launched the “Broncos Inspire Change” program in September after significant input from the players, who expressed their priorities during a team meeting and subsequent breakout sessions this past fall.
“Our team has had a number of powerful, honest and at times uncomfortable conversations recently,” Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said in September. “Listening to the players—and watching what has taken place around the country—has helped us grow as an organization. I commend the players, John Elway, Vic Fangio and our staff for working together to take action and inspire change.”
Since 2018, the Broncos have funneled more than $750,000 to causes and organizations selected by the players that are fighting for social justice.
For more information on the program and latest grant recipients, visit the Denver Broncos website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.