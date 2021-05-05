Becky Hogan, a candidate for an at-large seat on the Aurora City Council, said Wednesday she's raised more than $60,000 in her first six weeks of the campaign.
She has more than $54,000 left, her campaign said.
Hogan is one of five candidates seeking two at-large seats on the council. She is joined in the race by Adam Fung, Danielle Jurinsky, John Ronquillo and Dustin Zvonek.
“I am blessed by the overwhelming support I have received throughout the Aurora community, family, friends, and residents," Hogan, the widow of late Mayor Steve Hogan, said in a statement. "This measure of support confirms my candidacy in Aurora. That is why current and past elected officials, community leaders, business leaders, and first responders have backed my campaign."
Hogan is a mother of five, a former small business owner and a volunteer. She has been a member of the Aurora Planning and Zoning Commission and the chair of the Korean Committee-Aurora Sister Cities International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.