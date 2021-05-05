Becky Hogan, a candidate for an at-large seat on the Aurora City Council, said Wednesday she's raised more than $60,000 in her first six weeks of the campaign.

She has more than $54,000 left, her campaign said.

Hogan is one of five candidates seeking two at-large seats on the council. She is joined in the race by Adam Fung, Danielle Jurinsky, John Ronquillo and Dustin Zvonek.

“I am blessed by the overwhelming support I have received throughout the Aurora community, family, friends, and residents," Hogan, the widow of late Mayor Steve Hogan, said in a statement. "This measure of support confirms my candidacy in Aurora. That is why current and past elected officials, community leaders, business leaders, and first responders have backed my campaign."

Hogan is a mother of five, a former small business owner and a volunteer. She has been a member of the Aurora Planning and Zoning Commission and the chair of the Korean Committee-Aurora Sister Cities International.