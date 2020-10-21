Nearly 30% of registered Colorado voters had cast their ballots as of Tuesday night, amounting to 1.1 million votes in the lead-up to the Nov. 3 election.
In-person votes comprise 1% of the ballots so far. Jefferson, Denver, El Paso and Arapahoe counties accounted for one-half of the total returns.
A spokesperson for the Denver Clerk & Recorder's Office indicated that turnout among those casting mail ballots has increased by 300% compared to 2016. The first day of in-person voting on Monday saw 600 people cast their ballots through that method, a nearly 50% increase over the previous presidential election. There was no report of a slowdown in mail delivery, as was the fear earlier this summer.
The deadline for county clerks to receive ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can update their registration and find in-person voting locations or drop boxes at www.govotecolorado.com. People may register in person through Election Day.
By Tuesday afternoon, 41.3 million people nationwide had already cast votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project from University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald. More than seven in 10 of the votes so far are via mail ballots.
