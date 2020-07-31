Central Park and Skyview are the two contenders to replace the name of Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood, after residents winnowed down the list of suggestions in multiple rounds of voting.
The neighborhood’s namesake, former Mayor Benjamin F. Stapleton, was a member of the Ku Klux Klan in the early 20th century. Although property owners rejected a name change last year, the racial justice protests following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd prompted a reconsideration.
The third and final round of voting ended on Thursday at 2 p.m, and Stapleton United Neighbors, the registered neighborhood organization, will announce the result on Saturday. The proposed names had a connection to the community’s geography or history as the former site of an airport.
“Through the name Skyview, may we feel a connection to each other and all of humanity,” SUN explained. “When we look at the sky, may we find the inspiration for the work that continues on the ground to make the future easier and brighter for each of us now, and for the next generation.”
Central Park, which is also the name of a recreation space along Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, “would be non-controversial, natural and drama-less, which is what our community could use right now,” the organization added.
