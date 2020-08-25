The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has left an estimated 22% of Denverites hungry, more than double the city’s previous hunger rate.
To help, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment is granting $5.96 million to more than two dozen organizations working to feed children across the city who don’t have enough to eat.
“These grants help assure that kids in metro Denver have enough to eat to keep them healthy — both physically and mentally. Hunger and food insecurity clearly impact our physical health, and hunger can cause emotional and behavioral problems, potentially limiting social development,” Bob McDonald, executive director of DDPHE, said in a statement. “The grant funds will also help local government and non-profit organizations provide hands-on education and public health programs.”
Grant dollars are drawn from the Healthy Food for Denver’s Kids Initiative, which was established by voters in 2018. The 0.08% sales tax increase helped raise about $11 million last year and is estimated to raise $110 million over a decade to feed the 1 in 5 kids who go hungry every year in Denver.
This grant opportunity is the first of a series to be distributed through 2029.
Twenty-five organizations were awarded, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, Denver Public Schools and Metro Caring. Grants were awarded through a competitive process in which DDPHE requested proposals on “how to best improve children’s access to healthy foods and food-based education and skills, such as cooking and gardening.” Projects span the city and include food pantries, cooking classes, no-cost grocery distribution, greenhouses and more.
DDPHE officials estimate more 129,000 young people in Denver will be impacted by the funding.
The Hungry Food for Kids Initiative also awarded about $895,000 in COVID-19 emergency grants between Denver Public Schools and 51 local nonprofits working to end hunger caused by the pandemic across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.