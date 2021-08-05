Ascent Media, the national consulting firm led by noted Colorado politico Josh Penry and others, added another big name to its team, Daniel Scarpinato, who served as chief of staff to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, including as chief of staff since 2018.
Ascent is a national advertising and political consulting operation, based in Denver and Washington, D.C.
Scarpinato, who officially joins the firm next month, remains based in Phoenix, joining founding partners Penry, Liesl Hickey and James Slepian.
Penry said the diversity in Scarpinato's background along with his work on state and national initiatives brings tremendous value to the firm.
“Daniel is a big thinker, a shrewd operative and a trusted name from the desert West to Washington, D.C.," Penry stated. "We’re elated to have him as a partner launching Ascent in Arizona, and solidifying our corporate, non-profit and political business around the country.”
Scarpinato said he was joining a political all-star team at Ascent.
"I am thrilled about this new opportunity to apply lessons learned to issues, causes and campaigns in Arizona and across the country," he said.
Ducey provided a statement calling Scarpinato "a trusted and important part of my team since the beginning."
Before going to work for Ducey in 2014, Scarpinato was the press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee in Washington, D.C.
A former newspaper reporter and editor, he was was the Western regional press secretary for the NRCC in 2012, working on dozens of congressional races, including in Colorado, Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Washington.
In Arizona, he has been a finalist for Best PR person and Capitol Power Player in the Arizona Capitol Times' Best of the Capitol awards.
"Daniel brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership in government, operations, politics and media," Hickey said in a statement. "From campaigns to policy to governing to crisis management, Daniel has a depth of professional experience that will serve our clients and our team exceptionally well."
