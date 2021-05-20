Arc Thrift Stores are looking for college students eager to help and advocate for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Arc's CEO Lloyd Lewis, announced an annual $10,000 exceptional leadership scholarship to students and institutions trying to make a difference at a Colorado Business Roundtable program on the future of education and jobs in the state Wednesday morning in Greenwood Village.
"There's so many opportunities for us in Colorado through your great work," he said to the businesspeople, politicos and higher education presidents and other leaders at the meeting.
"And as a businessman, I believe we should be holding the state accountable for the funding. You need to make sure your universities maintain the highest standards for all Colorado students.”
Arc helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities find jobs, housing, medical services and schools. Arc programs reach more than 10,000 individuals with IDD and their families across Colorado, Lewis said.
Lewis said he joined Arc because it helped his son, Kennedy, who has Down syndrome.
“I asked for the institution’s help,” he said of colleges and trade schools.
“Please hire them at your institutions,” Lewis said to the college leaders at the forum. “Please train your students to advocate for them in housing, medicine, education, employment and help us on tap the great talent for those who have been marginalized for far too long.”
In his 16th year as its leader, Lewis said Arc is one of the state's largest social enterprises with the largest funder of advocacy for people with intellectual disabilities in the state, one of Colorado’s largest employers of people with intellectual disabilities, including more than $200 million for advocacy for people with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and many other challenges.
Since COVID-19 struck, Arc has provided about $50 million in food, supplies and personal protective equipment for rescue missions, shelters, senior centers, childcare centers and their employees. Such advocacy programs were designated as essential businesses by the governor in April of last year, Lewis said.
A 2019 University of Denver study found that Arc has had a $2.3 economic impact on Colorado since 2005, and Lewis said Wednesday that the Arc umbrella has added more than 1,000 jobs, including about 350 with intellectual disabilities, as well as creating an educational program, a social program and business program to foster employees.
