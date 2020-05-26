The Apartment Association of Metro Denver will induct three members into its hall of fame later this summer, the group announced Tuesday.
Doug Andrews, Jennifer Nessett and Deborah Wilson will be inducted into the AAMD Hall of Fame for their leadership, experience and impact on the local apartment industry.
“These three individuals have made significant strides to Colorado’s rental housing market and we are grateful to have them serve alongside us,” Mark Williams, executive vice president of AAMD, said in a statement. “It’s been an honor to watch the hard work and dedication from these professionals in the fields of management, brokerage, board leadership, and legal consultation."
The inductees together bring decades of experience in the industry. Andrews, who co-founded Avanti Residential, LLC, has been among Colorado’s top apartment brokers for the past 30 years and co-led a team that sold more apartments than any other team in state history.
Nessett served on the AAMD board of directors from 2002 to 2012 and was also the president of the Colorado Apartment Association in 2012. She has been an active member of the AAMD for 20 years.
Hall of Fame inductee Wilson is the managing partner of her majority woman-owned law firm, Springman, Braden, Wilson & Pontius, LLC. She has provided legal guidance to AAMD since 1997 and led its public relations committee since 2013.
AAMD is one of the largest multifamily housing trade associations in the country, representing more than 336,000 apartments in Denver. The AAMD awards ceremony is scheduled for June 25 at the Vehicle Vault in Parker. More information can be found here.
