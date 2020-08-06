The annual tour of Denver’s landmarks and architectural design will move online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the effort to continue the annual tradition of Doors Open Denver while prioritizing public safety, we are moving the event to a virtual platform for 2020,” said Pauline Herrera, executive director of the Denver Architecture Foundation. “While the timing, duration and scope of the event has changed, what hasn’t changed is a focus on offering Insider Tours that provide exclusive access to — and unique information about — historic buildings, new buildings and everything in between.”
In what normally takes place over a weekend, this year’s tours will be available for nearly three weeks from Sept. 28 through Oct. 15. There will be one tour per day Monday through Thursday of each week. Members of DAF will pay $7 and nonmembers will pay $9. DAF will post a list of sites when it opens registration in late August.
This is the 16th year of the event. Last year, Doors Open Denver involved 51 sites, with 102 Insider Tours. There were approximately 7,000 people who participated in the tours. In a demographic survey, DAF reported that two-thirds of attendees were women and one-third were under age 45.
