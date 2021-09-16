While an independent investigation for Denver Public Schools was unable to substantiate sexual assault allegations against Tay Anderson, one of its members, the details of the report released Wednesday confirmed what appear to be incidents of sexual harassment against teens by Anderson.



The investigation found Anderson “engaged flirtatiously” with a 16-year-old DPS student and made social media posts that could be viewed as attempts to intimidate witnesses.

The probe also found that in a 2018 incident when Anderson was running for his board seat, he began communicating with a 17-year-old Douglas County high school girl, inviting her to go stargazing with him or have a sleepover, she told investigators. The girl said the overtures made her “feel extremely uncomfortable and scared to go places in the case I would see him.” A DPS Board of Education Policies document describes sexual harassment as "unwelcome conduct based on gender," and also " a student, employee, or community member engaging in unwelcome verbal, written, graphic, physical, or other conduct based on Protected Class status that is determined by a reasonable person to be so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access to the District’s education program or activity."



As the report was released Wednesday, Anderson announced he would hold a press conference, date to be determined.



The question of what's comes next will be answered at 1 p.m. Friday, when the school board considers a censure vote against the 23-year-old elected official.

Here is Colorado Politics' analysis of the 96-page report from ILG Legal Services:

BLM 5280 allegations

The independent investigation did not substantiate allegations by Black Lives Matter 5280 in March that Anderson sexually assaulted an unnamed individual in May 2017, his senior year of high school.

Those allegations were first made public in a tweet from the organization stating a woman had come to them in February, claiming Anderson had sexually assaulted her and wanted a public apology. Anderson responded with a statement of his own, also via Twitter, denying the allegations.

According to the report, intermediary testimony provided by Mary-Katherine Brooks Fleming, a DPS parent, to Yellow Scene Magazine said to be on behalf of the victim, alleged the assault took place while Anderson and the alleged victim were coworkers at a Krispy Kreme Donuts restaurant on the 16th Street Mall in Denver.

According to the account Brooks Fleming relayed, Anderson raped the alleged victim after they took out the trash together from the restaurant to an underground loading dock near the dumpsters.

ILG did find some circumstantial evidence to support the allegation.

Investigators found access and protocols for the loading dock matched the alleged victim’s account. Investigators confirmed with Anderson that he had keycard access to the underground area and was responsible for taking out the trash. The report also cited a 2017 Denver Post story in which Anderson detailed his summer plans to work at the doughnut shop.

Investigators found Facebook messages allegedly between Anderson and the alleged victim that would have corroborated that the pair worked together at the time. Anderson did not authenticate the posts, and the alleged victim did not respond to 13 efforts to reach her, however.

The report raised the possibility that the lack of response in this case and by and other alleged victims of Anderson's behavior could be due to “fear of retaliation and/or fear of their identity being exposed as a result of their participation in the investigation.”

The report states, “This same fear of public backlash could reasonably have informed the alleged victim’s unwillingness to meet with us, especially considering the public post Director Anderson holds and the traumatic nature of this alleged incident.”

But investigators also found the preponderance of evidence did not support the rape allegation, however.

Investigators found “no direct witness evidence, or authenticated documentary evidence” supporting the allegations and noted that Anderson “consistently denied ever having sexually assaulted anyone.”

The report also notes that while the Facebook messages, if authentic, would appear to indicate Anderson and the alleged victim were coworkers, bank and payroll records show he left Krispy Kreme the month before the alleged attack.

The report also casts doubts on Brooks Fleming’s credibility, both in this allegation and in others, and notes witnesses raised concerns over BLM5280’s credibility based on “contentious interactions” between Anderson and the group’s leadership.

Never-Again Colorado

The report corroborated that Anderson likely engaged in “some unwelcome sexual commentary, some unwelcome sexual advances and physical contact” toward the Never-Again Colorado Board of Directors and their associates while he was that organization’s president in 2018.

Anderson admitted to and apologized for a majority of those allegations. A bulk of the remaining evidence in the report, however, was redacted.

While investigators chose to corroborate the allegations, they noted substantial evidence did not support the charges.

For one, all NAC witnesses described the organization as a work-hard, play-hard environment run by teenagers who blurred the lines between personal and professional with alcohol and marijuana. Anderson was aged 19 and 20 during the period.

Moreover, the report said, “A number of witnesses told us that it was not Director Anderson who was solely, or even primarily, responsible for creating the inappropriate environment of NAC,” and that Anderson was not responsible for providing either the alcohol or the marijuana.

The report states that issues that were raised contemporaneously about Anderson’s behavior centered on his ego and eagerness to take the spotlight from female board members.

Conduct while a DPS employee

The report could not corroborate alleged sexual misconduct by Anderson while he was a DPS employee working at Manual and North high schools.

The published version of the report redacted nearly all of this section, offering very little insight into the allegations or findings aside from the conclusion. The redactions were made by the board’s lawyers to protect the privacy of students who participated in the probe.

Aside from the conclusion, the only noteworthy part of this section is that ILG was contacted by the Denver Police Department in June because “they had learned we were interviewing some of the same people who they were interviewing on this issue.”

DPD ordered ILG to stop its work and not to disclose the police investigation, before allowing ILG to continue in early August.

Brooks Fleming allegations

On May 25, Brooks Fleming testified in a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Senate Bill 88, which related to civil charges against adults who have sex with minors and eventually became law. Fleming said that an adult within Denver Public Schools in “a position of trust” had sexually assaulted more than 60 victims. She said all but one of the victims were undocumented immigrants or DACA recipients. Brooks Fleming did not name Anderson during her testimony but later confirmed she was talking about him, leading the DPS board to add the allegations to the scope of the already-underway investigation.

But investigators turned up little evidence to corroborate the allegations outside Brooks Fleming’s account. The report states the allegations “were not corroborated by any firsthand or secondhand witnesses or evidence and were not corroborated by her own statements, which were inconsistent.” The lack of “credible evidence” was a “critical factor” in the report's conclusion.

The report noted that a general fear among undocumented immigrants of interacting with authorities may have lead to a reluctance to report any allegations.

“An environment of fear surrounding immigration status, principally the possible deportation of victims and/or their families, could reasonably explain why undocumented and DACA recipients might be afraid to come forward,” the report said.

Conversely, ILG found substantial evidence that called Brooks Fleming’s credibility into question.

"Specifically: (Brooks Fleming)’s behavior is inconsistent with having received sixty-two complaints of sexual assault and misconduct; she revised her timeline in its second retelling, potentially to explain inconsistencies in her behavior; and her nonresponsive answer patterns, possible event conflation and refusal to provide specifics undermines the credibility of her contentions,” the report states.

Investigators also questioned why Brooks Fleming, a white woman who does not speak Spanish and does not work in a field that intersected with the undocumented community in Denver, would become a trusted resource for more than 60 alleged victims of sexual assault, particularly since none of the alleged victims reached out to community organizations in Denver’s Latinx community.

“Our outreach efforts did not result in any corroboration of the allegations of pervasive sexual assault and misconduct against mostly undocumented students leveled against Director Anderson,” the report said.