For the first time in Denver history, an entire neighborhood could soon be rezoned to allow granny flats, also known as carriage houses or casitas, on single-unit residential lots of at least 4,500 square feet.
Planners call them accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, and historically, most single-family residential zones across the country prohibited them. Now, cities and towns across the country are increasingly reworking zoning laws to usher them in. The trend reflects a desire to increase affordable housing, build wealth and prevent displacement, as housing costs continue to outpace incomes.
ADUs are only allowed in 25% of Denver, so homeowners outside of that range must pay a $1,000 filing fee and wield the resources needed to navigate the rezoning process, which requires coming before City Council for their final approval.
“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the Chaffee Park neighborhood and the residents,” sponsor District 1 Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval said Tuesday when presenting the rezoning proposal to the Denver City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Sandoval said that not long after she was elected to the council last May, she was pitched the proposal by members of the Chaffee Park Neighborhood Association who were eager for change. Passionate about increasing affordable housing options, she dove right in.
Throughout the engagement process, which took place pre-pandemic and included two town halls, an online survey, door-to-door canvassing and flyers in the mail, Sandoval said her office received “overwhelming support” for the rezoning. The concerns she did receive revolved around parking density, neighborhood character and short-term rentals.
If approved, the rezoning would apply to approximately 1,400 parcels bounded by Federal Boulevard, Osage Street, 52nd Avenue and Interstate 70.
The City Council’s land use committee referred the proposal without opposition to the full council, which will vote on the measure Nov. 9, following a public hearing.
District 8 Councilman Chris Herndon and District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer are following Sandoval’s lead and looking to allow ADUs in East Colfax.
“I would certainly say for my other colleagues, if this is something you feel is a fit for your district, I would encourage you to do it, because having individual homeowners go through this process, as we’ve seen before, is just something that they shouldn’t have to go through,” Herndon said.
The council members' efforts align with Blueprint Denver, the city’s long-term land use and transportation map, which promotes ADUs as a “wealth-building tool for low-and moderate-income homeowners" and a way to “add variety to the housing stock in low density residential neighborhoods without significantly changing existing character."
Absent a citywide rezoning approach in place, the policy document advises, “individual rezonings to enable ADUs in all residential areas, especially where proximate to transit, are appropriate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.