The Catalyst Public Affairs announced Thursday that veteran economic developer Amy Sherman has been appointed as the senior project director for the Denver-based firm.
“Amy has long been a leader in our state’s economic development and business advocacy community and her skillset, experience and sense of humor are a perfect fit for the team,” Jennifer Webster, a Catalyst principal, said in a statement.
Catalyst Public Affairs is a women-owned firm specializing in strategic communications, stakeholder outreach and campaigns to advance an issue, industry or brand.
Sherman joints Catalyst after serving as president of the Northwest Douglas County Chamber and Economic Development Corporation, as well as the president of the West Metro Chamber in Jefferson County.
Before that, she held posts at the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Tourism Office and the National Potato Council.
A member of numerous metro region nonprofits, Sherman is a former honoree on the Denver Business Journal’s annual 40 Under 40 list and Economic Development Rookie of the Year in 2013. She was one of the Business Journal’s Top Women in Energy in 2015.
“Thanks to many years of collective experience, our team at Catalyst has a keen acumen for public policy, the political climate and what it takes to win,” stated Kristi Pollard, another Catalyst principal. “Amy’s rich background in issues ranging from land use to energy to transportation is a great addition to our office and will serve our clients well.”
The firm is led by Webster, Pollard and Cinamon Watson.
