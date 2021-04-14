Gov. Jared Polis has appointed well-known Denver politico Alvina Maria Vasquez to the Western Colorado University Board of Trustees, the school said Tuesday.
Vasquez was the political director on the governor's 2018 core campaign team, building his network of key leaders and supporters. Vasquez is the founder and president of strategy and public relations firm Power Map Ltd.
She is the former senior vice president in the Colorado office of Strategies 360, where she lengthened her resume on a variety of local and national campaigns. She was listed among the Denver Business Journals's "40 Under 40" in 2016.
Vasquez has an undergraduate degree from Regis University in Denver and is a current fellow at the Latino Leadership Institute Executive Program at the Daniels College of Business. She has served on a host of boards for causes around education, equality and civic engagement.
"Vasquez brings to the board more than two decades of experience in Spanish language and general-market broadcasting," Western Colorado University said in its announced. "She’s worked with many of Colorado’s leading editors and reporters, with whom she maintains close ties."
She will fill the seat held by Annelise Mae Loevlie, the founder and CEO of Golden-based Icelantic Skis, since December. Loevlie recently stepped down. Vasquez will serve the rest of her term, which extends to the end of 2024.
The governor appoints nine of the 11 trustees for school of about 3,000 students in Gunnison. The two other members are elected by university faculty and students.
