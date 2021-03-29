Two of the nation's best known legal scholars will discuss university censorship in an online event Wednesday evening, put on by the Colorado-based Steamboat Institute.
Jillian Melchior, an editorial page writer for The Wall Street Journal, will moderate the discussion between Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz and Robert Post, the former dean and current professor at Yale Law School.
The free event is from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
"On university campuses across America, conflicts often arise over whether it is ever appropriate for universities to limit the speech of faculty or students," the Steamboat Institute said in its announcement. "This conflict may arise over political expression, academic research and writing, invitations issued to certain speakers, and many other situations."
The lawyers will meet in person in front of an audience at The Dome at AMG in Greenwood Village.
To register to watch the discussion online, click here.
Though the in-person event is free, attendees must register to ensure a seat is available. Registration is available by clicking here.
