The ACLU of Colorado will host its annual Bill of Rights event online Thursday evening to honor Colorado leaders.
The free event will be streamed in English and Spanish via Zoom. Registration is available here.
Deborah Archer, a civil rights lawyer, scholar and teacher, as well as the first Black person to lead the National ACLU Board of Directors, will be the keynote speaker. Archer will present Sharletta C. Evans with the Carle Whitehead Memorial Award to recognize a lifelong commitment to restorative justice and criminal legal reform.
Hans Meyer will receive the Edward Sherman Award for his legal work advocating for immigrants’ rights "at the intersection of immigration law and the criminal legal system," the ACLU of Colorado said in its announcement Monday.
Lori Lizarraga, Sonia Gutierrez and Kristen Aguirre, who challenged 9News on how the Denver station covers Latinx issues, will receive the Larry Tajiri Media Award for "fighting discrimination in the newsroom," said the ACLU.
The virtual event will include a special performance from Ecuadorian pop musician Neoma, who lives in Denver. She'll be joined by Danny Pauta for an acoustic set of their singles “Young” and “FIXXIÓN.”
Donations raised by the event will support and expand the ACLU of Colorado’s legal, communication and education work.
Tax-deductible donations of any size can be made by clicking here.
